7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football Coach Optimistic Despite Tough Match

Luanda — 1º de Agosto?s assistant coach said that he was optimistic about the national team's win in match he described as tough against the host Burkina Faso on Saturday in Ouagadougou, ahead of the African Cup of Nations (CAN2019) in football.

Speaking to Angop, Ivo Traça acknowledged Burkina Faso's good team, stressing that the opponent has a lot of individual quality and players from the best championships in Europe.

Despite this aspect, the former international for the "Palancas Negras" national team expressed belief in a positive result even away from home.

According to him, the good results will be part of very rigorous work to counter all the attacks by the opponent.

