Uganda: If You Think This Ramadan Is Hard, Try Fasting in Europe

opinion

There is a way that God does not impose upon a person something that is not within our capacity to contain or bear.

In fact, it is our mental rather than physical capacity that needs to be adjusted within the confines of their elasticity to be able to cope with the challenge or task at hand. Muslims across the world are fasting the holy month of Ramadan.

From dawn to dusk, they abstain from food, drink and other nullifiers of fast commonly known as mubtwilaat assaum and stand in prayer a lot of the nights seeking God's favours.

Having grown up in Uganda, in the tropics where time is almost standard, we knew when to start fasting and when to break the fast. It was almost a given. But in Europe, a few realities I had to contend with came to the fore.

First, the freedom to eat during Ramadan, without any visible repercussions from the watching public. Back in Uganda, Kenya or Rwanda, it was taboo for a Muslim to eat during the day in Ramadan, let alone the fact that Islam is lenient to the sick, old, pregnant and children who have not attained adolescence.

These would eat in the safety of their houses away from any prying eyes, short of which they would be frowned upon not only by Muslims but also by Christians who knew Muslims to be fasting.

Kobe for tortoise and Kakolokooto were common words for fasting defaulters. In Europe I met my first 'unashamed eaters.'

Then came the weather patterns. Back in 2003, because Ramadan fell in winter, we fasted from around 6am in the morning to 2:30pm in the afternoon. It was a straight walkover; yet even then, for the faint-hearted, they were eight hours of torment with no heat, no sweat.

Fast-track to 2017 and I am back in for a short break with family. Ramadan falls at the beginning of summer and here up north, we are fasting 18 hours!

Summer days are notoriously longer in these climates, with the sun rising at 4am and setting at 10pm some days. To the ear, it sounds like disaster in waiting.

Yet faith has this ability to transcend any physical or physiological barriers. All but one of my half a dozen children are fasting these 18 hours in a row and none has collapsed.

It is the fourth year in a row this has happened. Their resilience puts to shame any excuse one would front not to fast.

Coming from a routine Monday and Thursday optional fasting in Uganda, doing eight hours, it was a bit of a shock wake-up call to the system adjusting it to an additional 10 hours.

Day one was uneventful. The weather balanced. Day two was the real task.

Very hot at first, then cold later. The combination did not go down well with my body that was already on a path of adjustment. A cold set in and to bed I went by early afternoon.

By break of fast at 9:30pm, I was a copy of myself. Yet the body sustained it. Into day 6 and the body is fully adjusted like that is where I always have been.

I spoke to a new convert to Islam, a white guy, who ordinarily would be drinking water every 30 minutes or snacking on something. He thought he would die, especially from dehydration.

A week into Ramadan and he could not believe what his body and mindset had done. He is now worried about how to go back to the old days once the 30 days end.

But Ramadan also invokes another spirit. The spirit of sharing. The time of breaking the fast is such that it would be so lonely to eat alone. So, people go out to families and friends or to mosques that organise iftar sessions and the unity, calmness, friendliness that pours out of that is just priceless.

It is all in the mind, they say; and yes, 18 hours is a lot, but only to the undetermined. Those in Denmark are fasting 21 hours out of a 24-hour day!

That makes you think; it is more what you anticipate to get out of it (piety and God's pleasure) that makes it all worthwhile.

May God accept it from the fasting! Happy Ramadan!

Kassim Kayira is a former BBC journalist and now bureau chief at Azam TV, Great Lakes region.