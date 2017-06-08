7 June 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: FNB Parade Bus in Near Road Mishap - Vehicle Abandoned At Airport

By Peter Adamu

The highly publicised parade for the heroic Zambia under-20 national soccer team returning from South Korea stumbled at Kenneth Kaunda International Aiport shortly after taking off for the road show on the First National Bank (FNB) bus.

Eyewitnesses are reporting that the bus mulfunctioned and nearly hit a police escort but ended at ramming into a roadside pole before coming to a standstill.

Members of the Zambia under-20 team, officials and gatecrashers were ushered out of the bus for a standby 28 seater Rosa that now oddly carried on with the parade.

According to a program released earlier, FNB announced a schedule of activities to go with the parade for the team that was eliminated in the quarter finals.

FNB Corporate Affairs Executive Luke Njobvu outlined that the team would proceed from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport into Great East road on the parade bus

The procession through Great East Road went through Kabwe Round About flowing into Cairo Road. FNB are the official sponsors of the Zambia U-20 National team.

Zambia beat Portugal 2-1 before thumping Iran 4-2 and wound up their group matches with a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica.

In the knockout stage the team beat Germany 4-3 before Italy overcame them through a 3-2 extra-time result. The team arrived at 14:30 hours aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

