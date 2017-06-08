Eritrea: Remarkable Progress in Education

Keren — In line with the regrouping of villages to a new settlement area, the provision of social services and particularly that of education has witnessed remarkable progress in Kerkebet sub-zone, Anseba region.

Currently there are 14 schools rendering educational service to the residents of the area and hence the number of students which was 103 previously has now increased to around 1500 students resulting to an increase of women's participation by 33%, according to Mr. Musssa Omar, head of the office of Education Ministry in the sub-zone.

Mr. Mussa further indicated that adult education programs have also been successfully carried out in 31 sites with a total participation of 500 students.

Pointing out that necessary infrastructure has already been put in place for the construction of 4 new schools in Agmamet, Atay, Harenayt and Hararieb and that sufficient number of teachers have been deployed for the 2017-2018 academic calendar, Mr. Omar said that preparations are underway for the construction of a new boarding school so as to ensure provision of wider access to education for students residing in remote areas.

Kerkebet sub-zone has a total number of 47,000 residents grouped in 13 administrative areas.