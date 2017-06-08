The University of Namibia (UNAM) and the Namibian Standards Institutions (NSI) signed a 3-year cooperation agreement to strengthen participation of academia in the area of standards development and coordination, certification, testing and meteorology, this week.

Chief Executive Officer of NSI, Chie Wasserfall, said through this cooperation agreement, the Standards Institute seeks to facilitate the development of National Standards of products and commodities produced by the university as well as ensure their participation in the standards development process through the activities of the NSI Technical Committees.

"The MOU aims to strengthen the Standard Institutes institutional capacity through UNAM distance learning programmes with the possibilities for post-graduate studies to upgrade knowledge of technical staff and also provide experts to the university for technical assistance in the area of standardization and conformity assessment.," she said.

She added that the institute shall provide verification services of measuring instruments used in the production of goods at UNAM campuses. "Training on e-marking scheme will also be provided to facilitate the registration of the university campuses which deal with production of goods to the scheme," Wasserfall said.

At the event, Prof Lazarus Hangula, Vice Chancellor of UNAM stated that it is imperative that the university has its labs accredited and certified to enable them to be transformed from teaching labs to service laboratories.

"The university and Standards Institute are also currently working together in the development of standards for UNAM's Yoghurt and other dairy products from Neudamm and Ogongo Campuses respectively and other products in the pipeline ready for standardization include food beverages from indigenous plants and fruits, products from medicinal plants as well as software from IT," he added

Meanwhile, the agreement will also provide an opportunity for the Standards Institute to utilise the university's exhibition research and innovation days as well as at other career fairs.