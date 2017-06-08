Gweta — Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB), represented by its employees Corporate and Social Investment (CSI) committee, has donated goods and offered projects that could change the lives of Gweta flood victims.

The goods included clothing hampers for women, men and children, mosquito repellents and projects that will sustain flood victims.

Giving welcome remarks during the handing over ceremony, Kgosi Grievous Mapini of Poroga ward said he appreciated the gesture by the company and seeing it fit to help them with such necessities in their lives.

He said even though the whole village would not benefit at the same time from the donated goods, it would sustain the most affected residents.

Kgosi Mapini further said residents should appreciate the support from the company and share the donated goods properly.

He said there were more people affected by the floods in the village and those who had received should share with those that did not get any help.

Kgosi Mapini said there were 50 homes that DTCB projects would target, and that it would leave an indelible mark of the company in the village.

DTCB master diamond handler, who is also the chairperson of CSI committee, Mr Apele Nthusang said their organisation does not only want Batswana to hear about it on newspapers, but also to work with the community.

"As part of the company's values of show we care, DTCB employees from the Information and Technology Department ran a clothing drive donation within DTCB where employees donated clothes.

"The DTCB employee CSI community programme aims to consolidate all our efforts so that our contribution to the community is real, lasting and makes us proud," he stated.

He said they were going to evaluate the village and come up with projects that would have an impact and leave an everlasting change in the lives of residents.

A member of Gweta Village Red Cross Committee, Mr Keobametse Setso said many people had been affected by the floods and have compiled a record that shows all who have benefited.

He said it helps them know the amount of support they need so that at the end everyone benefits equally, adding that 22 families were homeless and were given tents to camp at Gweta Brigade, and 275 homes were affected by the floods.

BOPA