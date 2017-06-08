Livestock farmers in country's communal areas are set to get a financial boost, with the launch of a European Union grant programme, "Support to the livestock sector in the Northern Communal Areas of Namibia" which will run over a period of six years worth Euro 20 million.

The programme will be launched under a slot at the the 8th Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) Ordinary Congress that will take place in Opuwo at the Hotel Le Manoir on Friday 9 June, under the theme: "Non-Title Deed Agriculture Transformation: Key to Wealth Creation & Prosperity".

At the event, H.E President Hage G. Geingob will deliver the key note address, while the Head of the European Delegation in Namibia, Jana Hybaskova and Hon. John Mutorwa, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, will launch the EU programme

EU Press and Information Officer, Susan Lewis this week in an invitation said the EU programme will focus on three intervention areas, with the first one zoning in on the improvement of livestock production systems and resilience to climate change.

"This is to be achieved through the promotion of livestock oriented agricultural extension, technical and animal health support services," she added.

She said another intervention will be the increased access to domestic, regional and international markets, which they want to achieve through the promotion of local capacity for animal slaughtering and meat processing, food safety awareness campaign and food hygiene inspection services.

Adding on she said the the full implementation of animal disease management and eradication strategies, will also be a focus of the grant.

Meanwhile, the day will proceed with presentations from MAWF, Namibia Agronomic Board, Agribusdev, Communal Land Development project and Agro Markerting Training Agency focused, on policies , strategies , projects , plans targeting transforming Non-Title Deed Agriculture.

Discussions will also be conducted by the Ministry of Land Reform, Agricultural Bank, Meatco and the Meat Board and the final way forward is set to close of proceedings.