7 June 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Bank Brings in Mandarin Speaking Professional to Attract Chinese Clientele

Liina ya Kasita, the new Business Banker at Standard Bank Namibia is expected to help grow the bank's portfolio of Chinese clients.

Stating that it has not managed to penetrate the lucrative untapped Chinese community, the bank said the new Business Banker's duties will entail growing relations with this community through innovation, addressing any transactional issues that arise and real in more business through enhanced customer experience.

"I am very happy to be part of the Blue family because it has a productive environment and my new team is very supportive which will be beneficial in helping me grow professionally," she said. Although she has no experience in the banking industry, she has always hoped that her university courses would come in handy in helping her execute her new job.

"Standard Bank is a preferred bank therefore I want that to apply when it comes to our Chinese community, and I urge all members of this community to know that we understand and want to cater to their needs so they should not hesitate in contacting me," she added.

She has a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and a Master's Degree in Business Administration which she both read at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in China. She has previously worked at Huawei Telecomunications Technologies Namibia which meant that she predominately worked with the local Chinese Community and is acquainted with their work ethic, customs and culture. She is also fluent in Mandarin which is an added bonus at closing the gap often created by language barriers.

"I have always seen myself working for a bank in the long run and I am looking forward in growing professionally, gaining experience in the banking industry and spreading my roots with the Blue Bank," concluded ya Kasita.

