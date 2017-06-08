7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPs Pass Resolutions On Replacement of Electoral Commission Members

Luanda — The National Assembly Wednesday approved with 173 votes three draft resolutions approving the replacement of members of provincial electoral commissions at the request of their respective parties.

This was at 4th Extraordinary Plenary meeting of the 5th Legislative Session of the 3th Legislature, chaired by Parliament Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The MPs approved the draft resolution approving the replacement of members of the provincial electoral commissions at the request of the opposition UNITA and PRS parties.

The MPs also agreed on a resolution approving the replacement of members of the Municipal electoral Commissions of the ruling MPLA as well as the opposition UNITA, PRS and FNLA parties.

The participants also agreed on the resolution approving the appointment of members to municipal electoral commissions at the request of MPLA, UNITA, PRS, FNLA and Coalition CASA-CE.

The consent of these documents was preceded by the analysis and approval, also without controversy, of the summary records of the previous sessions.

Addressing the session, the Parliament speaker, congratulated the leader of PRS Parliamentary Group, Benedito Daniel, for his election as head of the party, in replacement of Eduardo Kuangana, following the congress held in Luanda at the end of May this year.

