Namibia: Schools Netball Comes of Age

Windhoek — The opening matches in this year's FNB secondary schools Netball Classic Clashes brought great excitement to players, fans and parents alike when St Joseph's High School (Döbra) defeated Eldorado Secondary School by 34 baskets to 24.

In other action, Academia High School saw off cross-town rivals Augustenium Secondary School by 39 goals to 24. Academia goal attacker Jatjizavi Kavendjaa once again outclassed her rivals and walked away with the title of 'player of the match' for the second year in a row.

Another Academia learner Maria Timoteus, won the crown of 'Vigo Heroine' for her overall helpfulness, notably for arranging the Classic Clashes.

St Joseph's won their clash against bitter rivals Eldorado for the second year in a row with Kaueerike Katjiuanjo crowned 'best player of the match' while the 'Vigo Hero' award went to Aili Johannes, also from St Josephs.

Gordon Pokolo, Manager for Sponsorships at FNB Namibia expressed his satisfaction with the standard and spirit of the first games.

He encouraged everyone to continue to attend the Classic Clashes to cheer their team on and to foster the great spirit of sportsmanship amongst scholars and competing schools.

"We look forward to the next football, which pits St Paul's and St Georges against each other while eternal rivals Delta and Jan Mohr cross swords on Friday and Saturday respectively.