8 June 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Botswana: Chinese Medical Team Contributes to Botswana's Health Sector - Minister

Gaborone — Botswana's Health and Wellness Minister, Dorcas Magkato, Tuesday hailed the partnership between China and Botswana in the sector of health, saying it bridged the human resource gap in the country's health sector.

Magkato was speaking at a farewell dinner for the 14th Chinese medical team that was organized by Botswana's Health and Wellness ministry.

Magkato appreciated the Chinese government for its continuous support to Botswana.

She also commended the medics for the sacrifices they have made by being separated from their families and their country for the past two years.

Speaking at the farewell dinner, the Chinese ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo, said medicine and health-care has been one of the top priority areas in China's assistance to Botswana.

He said cooperation in medical care and public health has brought huge benefits to African countries, making it a big plus to strengthen ties between China and Africa.

China began to dispatch medical teams to Botswana since 1981. So far, a total of 415 medical personnel of 14 Chinese medical teams have been sent to Botswana.

