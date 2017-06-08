7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPLA Cadres Enhance Knowledge On Political Marketing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — Two hundred and seventy-five cadres and leaders of the ruling MPLA party in Huambo province participated Wednesday in a training seminar on concepts of Political Marketing and Mobilization Technique for winning votes in Electoral Campaigns.

During the training action, at the initiative of the Central Committee of MPLA, the participants addressed issues related to electoral political marketing, mobilization techniques, propaganda and counter-propaganda, as well as digital marketing tools.

On the occasion, the first party secretary in Huambo, João Baptista Kussumua, said he hoped that the training would contribute to the constant dissemination of the MPLA Governance program, to be submitted to the elections on 23 August.

To that end, it called on participants to take advantage of the benefits of new communication technologies.

Angola

Construction of New Dams Increases Power Production

The completion of the construction of the Cambambe second power plant and its associated transportation system, as well… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.