Huambo — Two hundred and seventy-five cadres and leaders of the ruling MPLA party in Huambo province participated Wednesday in a training seminar on concepts of Political Marketing and Mobilization Technique for winning votes in Electoral Campaigns.

During the training action, at the initiative of the Central Committee of MPLA, the participants addressed issues related to electoral political marketing, mobilization techniques, propaganda and counter-propaganda, as well as digital marketing tools.

On the occasion, the first party secretary in Huambo, João Baptista Kussumua, said he hoped that the training would contribute to the constant dissemination of the MPLA Governance program, to be submitted to the elections on 23 August.

To that end, it called on participants to take advantage of the benefits of new communication technologies.