Kenyans Can't Believe Ticket Prices for Wizkid Show

The price tickets and venue of Nigerian singer Wizkid ' s upcoming performance in Nairobi have angered Kenyans on social media.

The Daddy Yo singer will be performing at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds on July 22, at the Barbecue Live 4th Anniversary.

Early bird tickets will set you back Sh3,000, advance will go for Sh4,000, while gate tickets will be on sale for Sh5,000. VIP tickets will go for Sh10,000 while VVIP tickets will cost Sh25,000.

BBQ Live is a fun and interactive event that brings together young upcoming professionals in an informal, relaxed chilled out Kenyan themed atmosphere with locally inspired menus.

The Nigerian artiste as last in Kenya in September 2016 during the Mombasa Rocks Concert, which was headlined by American superstar, Chris Brown.

Kenyan ' s on social media are however asking the organisers to reconsider the venue and also the price tickets for Wizkid ' s forthcoming visit.