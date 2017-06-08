8 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Recuperating Musician Visits State House, Pledges to 'Repay' Uhuru

By Nahashon Musungu

Musician Emmanuel Musindi has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for securing his release from hospital and hosting him at State House.

Mr Musindi captured public attention last week after Nairobi News published a story of how he had been detained at a city hospital for failing to clear a Sh2 million medical bill.

It took the intervention of President Kenyatta, alongside Nairobi Senatorial candidate for Johnson Sakaja for Musundi to be eventually discharged from hospital on Saturday evening.

The musician had been rushed to Nairobi Hospital while performing at a function presided by Presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo.

STATE HOUSE VISIT

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi New , Musindi described the president as a good person and promised to entertain the Head of State for free when he fully recovers.

Mr Musindi and his family thereafter visited State House, Nairobi where they met and dined with President Kenyatta.

I went to State House to say thank you to the President and the First Family, Musindi said.

The President rescued me when I was at the most desperate place and nobody else could help. I am happy he is aware of the huge bills that patients have to part with for treatment. He also knows some of the problems we face as musicians, something he promised to correct, he added.

The only way I can reward the President is to pray that I get better so that I entertain him with my songs. I also wish him well in his campaigns and wish he is re-elected.

