South Africa: Thieves Steal Blanket From Homeless Man During Raging Cape Storm

When rain, cold and high winds hit Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard on Tuesday evening, Zola Matea found that his blanket and clothes had been stolen.

Matea, 34, has lived on the streets in and around Sea Point for the past nine months.

On Tuesday night, he had to brave the storm with nothing more than a thin hoodie and jeans, while sheltering under a small awning at the Sea Point Pavilion.

"I was helping cars to park. Someone, when I came back to sleep, had stolen my clothes and blankets," said Matea on Wednesday afternoon as the storm wreaked havoc around the province.

"I was standing here the whole night, with no blankets. It was cold and there was a lot of rain."

Matea, originally from Lesotho, arrived in Cape Town five years ago to look for work, settling in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Strand.

But after the house he was staying in burned down, he said he was forced to sleep on the streets.

He has been homeless for the past nine months.

To make ends meet, he works as a car guard.

"I am watching cars, so when people come back they give me something. Then I get something to buy food."

He works construction jobs when he can get them, to save enough to afford a ticket to return to Maseru in Lesotho.

"I want money to go home. But it is now winter, so it is not so easy to get money," he said.

Asked what he needed, he said a blanket for the cold nights ahead.

"Yes I need a blanket. But at the end of the day I want to go to Lesotho."

