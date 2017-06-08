7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Creation of Angola/India Joint Commission Under Analysis

Luanda — A detailed assessment of draft presidential decree approving the agreement between the Angolan and Indian governments on the creation of the bilateral commission is underway Wednesday during Cabinet Council's session chaired by president José Eduardo dos Santos, Angop has learnt.

The 5th Ordinary Session agenda include analysis of draft presidential legislative decree approving the legal framework of cartography and geodesy.

The participants are also discussing the project that creates the manufacturing company of footwear and uniforms for the armed forces and approves its organic statute.

Among the documents under analysis, stress goes to the draft presidential decree that creates the National School of Environment.

The Cabinet Council is an auxiliary collegial body chaired by the president of Republic.

