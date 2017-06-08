7 June 2017

Angola/Burkina Faso: Family Reasons Push Bastos Out of Operation Ouagadougou

Luanda — Family issues are at the base of the absence of Angolan international Bastos in the national soccer team, which Saturday in Ouagadougou play against Burkina Faso, for the opening round of group I to qualify for the next African Cup of Nations ) to be played in Cameroon in 2019.

According to the central defender of Lazio of Rome, speaking at a press conference in Luanda, it is always an honor and pride for any athlete to be called to represent his country, but unfortunately this time "I was prevented by situations related to family, he explained.

Despite this, he said he was ready to integrate the next commitments of the national team and give his best to the country to reach the objectives in the competitions that is inserted.

Besides Bastos will also miss the call Djalma Campos, Dolly Menga and Núria Fortuna.

