Luanda — The integration in the training sessions of four of the seven players in the United State is a great news for the men's Under-19 National Basketball Team, ahead of World Cup slated for 1 - 9 July in Egypt.

Angop learnt that the athletes Eric Amandio, Levi Miguel, Cristiano Xavier and Rifen Miguel are now working under the guidance of Raúl Duarte, in Luanda's Multipurpose Pavilion.

The experienced Sílvio Sousa is in the country, but he did not integrate the group in the morning training session.

On the other hand, the players Valdir Manuel and Bruno Fernando, also coming from the US, are expected to join the 18-pre-selected team.

Angola share the Group D along with the counterparts from Iran, Italy and the United States, the last the holder of the title.

Before heading to the competition, the national team will fulfill 8-match pre-competitive training in Spain.