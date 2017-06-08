7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabinet Adopts Trade, Mercantile Service Regulation

Luanda — Cabinet Council Wednesday approved the regulation on licensing of trade outlets and mercantile services, in the light of implementation of the new model on the organisation of trade in Angola.

This was in its 5th Ordinary Session chaired by the President of Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The document sets up administrative conditions and procedures for licensing wholesale and retail trade, general trade, price, fair, itinerant and commercial services.

The Ordinary Session also analysed draft presidential legislative decree approving the legal framework of cartography and geodesy.

The participants also approved the draft that creates the manufacturing company of footwear and uniforms for the armed forces.

The agenda includes draft presidential decree that creates the National School of Environment.

The Cabinet also okayed the draft presidential decree approving the agreement between the Angolan and Indian governments on the creation of bilateral commission.

