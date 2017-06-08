7 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Teachers Stay Away From Schools in Garissa Over Attacks

By Abdimalik Hajir

Teachers working at schools near the border with Somalia in Garissa County have left their stations over recent attacks by Al-Shabaab.

The Nation has learnt that teachers in at least six schools have not reported to work following recent terror attacks targeting security officers and road users.

On Tuesday, four aid workers were killed after their vehicle ran over an explosive between Kulan and the border town of Liboi.

BORDER

In a span of two weeks, more than 10 people, including police officers, have died in similar attacks in Garissa and Mandera counties.

Speaking to the Nation on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media, one teacher said the decision not to report to work was prompted by attacks targeting vehicles.

"We decided to leave schools since Saturday last week because we fear for our lives considering that these schools are situated along the border areas near Somalia," said the teacher.

Teachers in primary schools in Damajaley, Hamey, Kulan, Yumbis, Fafi and Liboi have not reported to work.

FEAR

Last Wednesday, a teacher was killed when Al-Shabaab militants raided Fafi centre and burnt a communication mast.

Garissa County Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary Abdirizak Hussein defended the teachers, saying their security is not guaranteed.

He said the killing of three aid workers on Tuesday has raised tension and fear among teachers.

"Their move is justified because they teach near the border and their security is not guaranteed," he said.

He called for the transfer of teachers from the schools near the border.

