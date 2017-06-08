7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lecturer Defends Research in Priority Areas

Luanda — The lecturer of the Queen's University Belfast, Lesley Anderson, said Wednesday in Luanda that local researchers should find priority areas for identification of the most prevalent cancers in order to reduce the number of events.

Speaking on the sidelines of the international conference on the incidence of cancer in Angola, the researcher that said there is a trend of increased cases of cancer in Angola particularly the breast, and her university is finding ways to reduce this trend.

However, she added, a collaborative program between Angola and the United Kingdom is needed to ensure that research is done accurately and with confidence.

She noted that the UK has 1.5 billion pounds (322.4 billion kwanzas) available to invest in developing research.

