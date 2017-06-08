Luanda — The final of the Amabola children's football tournament which, initially scheduled for June 11, was postponed for July 23 due to logistics issues, Angop has learnt.

Vying for trophy are teams from Luanda's districts of Ingombotas and Tala hady, according to the press release from the Union of Local Associations of Angola (Amangola).

According to the promoter of the event, the competition that will be institutionalised from 2018, also changes its name from "Troféu João Lourenço" to " Trofeu Força do Futuro".

54 district teams are partaking in the tournament opened on 11 March.