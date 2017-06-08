7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 'Amabola' Tournament Final Set for July 23

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The final of the Amabola children's football tournament which, initially scheduled for June 11, was postponed for July 23 due to logistics issues, Angop has learnt.

Vying for trophy are teams from Luanda's districts of Ingombotas and Tala hady, according to the press release from the Union of Local Associations of Angola (Amangola).

According to the promoter of the event, the competition that will be institutionalised from 2018, also changes its name from "Troféu João Lourenço" to " Trofeu Força do Futuro".

54 district teams are partaking in the tournament opened on 11 March.

Angola

Construction of New Dams Increases Power Production

The completion of the construction of the Cambambe second power plant and its associated transportation system, as well… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.