8 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo to Flag Off Direct Distribution of Relief Materials in North-East

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — Acting President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, will tomorrow in Maiduguri, Borno State, flag off the distribution of 30,000 metric tonnes (1,032 trucks) of cereal directly to persons affected by crises in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA's spokesman, Sani Datti, in Abuja yesterday, said the intervention will also serve "as a litmus test for full cycle of intervention adapting world best practices, while conside-ring our local peculiarities, exhibiting the best of transparency, accountability and in full consideration of the protection and integrity of the affected persons."

He said each benefiting household will be issued with a voucher, which is redeemed at the receipt of the household allocation of the food basket.

He added: "The Director General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that the distribution is done in a transparent manner for optimal accomplishment of operational objectives."

