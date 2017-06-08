Kenya: Governors Say Nurses Strike Illegal as Due Process Ignored

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Daily Nation

Nurses from various hospitals in Nairobi County take to the streets on the second day of the countrywide strike.

Nairobi — The Council of Governors has termed the ongoing nurses' strike illegal as the right procedure was not followed for industrial action as stipulated in law.

Council of Governors Chairman Josphat Nanok says even as the strike continues, no County Government has received any legal notice of the strike from the Kenya National Union of Nurses.

Nanok says the nurses have gone on strike prematurely as negotiations to conclude the CBA were at an advanced stage.

"Fruitful negotiations can only be concluded once the nurses report back to work," Nanok insisted urging the nurses to resume duty as they await conclusion of the negotiations.

He insists that there was no Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed between the Council of Governors and the nurses union explaining that negotiations were still ongoing.

According to the Council of Governors, the financial implications of the current draft CBA stands at Sh40 billion over a period of four years which translates to Sh10 billion per year which they term as unsustainable.

"We have sought the intervention of Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie to facilitate conciliation between County Governments and nurses union. We are confident that the process will come up with an amicable solution," Nanok told journalists on Wednesday.

In the current financial year, the County Governments have made increments of Sh3.4 billion to nurses to be paid every financial year.

He said the County Governments will put measures in place to mitigate the effects of the strike including hiring part-time nurses if the strike continues.

Members of the nurses union withdrew their services from public health facilities on Sunday, paralysing operations, leading to the death of six patients in the coastal region.