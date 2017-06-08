South Africa: Injured Ngidi Withdrawn From SA 'A' Tour

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been withdrawn from the South Africa 'A' squad for the remainder of their tour of England as he has developed a back injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that no replacement will be made.

"Lungi has developed a bone stress reaction in his back, which is not an uncommon injury in young fast bowlers," explained Dr. Shuaib Manjra, chairperson of the CSA Medical Committee.

"He will return to South Africa and undergo further assessment, treatment and rehabilitation for this injury by the CSA Medical Team. We will not be able to give a timeline on his likely return to the game until we have made a further assessment," concluded Dr. Manjra.

The South Africa 'A' squad suffered heavy defeats in their only two completed games, losing by nine wickets and 144 runs, as they lost their three-match unofficial One-Day International (ODI) series 2-0 to the England Lions.

SA 'A' are now preparing to take on the Lions in a one-off, four-day match starting on June 21.

They have two warm-up games ahead of that clash, starting with an encounter against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting on Thursday.

South Africa 'A' squad for four-day series against England Lions:

Heino Kuhn (Titans), Aiden Markram - captain (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen - wk (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions).

