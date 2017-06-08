South Africa: Pets Left Behind in Knysna Blaze

As a huge fire rages in Knysna with firefighters struggling to control the blaze amid evacuations from several areas, some pets have had to be left behind.

Leslie Pieters, who was helping to evacuate residents, sent a voice note to the Knysna Whatsapp group saying that flames had engulfed Hospital Hill.

"We are busy evacuating the last bit of people up here," said Pieters in a voice note. "There are unfortunately a few animals which we will not get to."

Pieters said that people should make their way to Loerie Park, Leisure isle or Thesen Island.

"Folks, get out now," he warned.

