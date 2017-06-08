South Africa: Thousands Evacuated in Knysna, Plettenberg Bay As Fire Rages

Up to 20 suburbs have been damaged and 10 000 people evacuated in Knysna as fires in the area continue to spread on Thursday.

People were also being evacuated in Plettenberg Bay, as the blaze spread there as well.

Evacuations from Knysna, to Sedgefield and George, began late on Wednesday night. Relief officials have been trying to feed and provide shelter for the 10 000 evacuated.

There are also hopes that morning rains could assist in dousing the raging flames that have been fanned by strong winds.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have been deployed to assist, as three helicopters water bombed the area.

There have also been reports of how rapidly the fire has spread.

On Twitter, user @Mel_delaCroix said: "My husband took shelter by a dam after they were surrounded by fire. Fire moves so fast! Within 15min they were trapped!"

Premier Helen Zille was reportedly on her way to Knysna to meet with those affected.

Source: News24