8 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Thousands Evacuated in Knysna, Plettenberg Bay As Fire Rages

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Thousands Evacuted from Knysna

Up to 20 suburbs have been damaged and 10 000 people evacuated in Knysna as fires in the area continue to spread on Thursday.

People were also being evacuated in Plettenberg Bay, as the blaze spread there as well.

Evacuations from Knysna, to Sedgefield and George, began late on Wednesday night. Relief officials have been trying to feed and provide shelter for the 10 000 evacuated.

There are also hopes that morning rains could assist in dousing the raging flames that have been fanned by strong winds.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have been deployed to assist, as three helicopters water bombed the area.

There have also been reports of how rapidly the fire has spread.

On Twitter, user @Mel_delaCroix said: "My husband took shelter by a dam after they were surrounded by fire. Fire moves so fast! Within 15min they were trapped!"

Premier Helen Zille was reportedly on her way to Knysna to meet with those affected.

Source: News24

More on This

Pets Left Behind in Knysna Blaze

As a huge fire rages in Knysna with firefighters struggling to control the blaze amid evacuations from several areas,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.