7 June 2017

UN News Service

Africa: Musician Cody Simpson to Be Named 'Ocean Advocate' for UN Development Agency

Tagged:

Related Topics

To mark World Oceans Day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will name Australian musician Cody Simpson as its first-ever Ocean Advocate to help raise awareness of the crucial role the ocean plays in the health of the planet and people.

"I grew up by the ocean and the beach," said Mr. Simpson during an event held at UN Headquarters in New York. "I want to do everything I can in my own life to protect and preserve the ocean. Just as you should in yours."

According to UNDP, Mr. Simpson will kick off off his new role tomorrow as part of The Ocean Conference, which has been under way since Monday and which will wrap up on Friday, 9 June.

He will attend a photo exhibition, Waves of Action; explore an ocean lab; speak at the premiere of Urban Bay, a documentary exploring the underwater world of Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay; and join the closing celebration with a live performance in the General Assembly.

The singer shared his personal connection to the ocean to urge the global community and his millions of devoted fans to join the #SaveOurOcean campaign.

"The oceans are in serious trouble right now and we need passionate advocates like Cody to help us restore them to health," said Mila Rosenthal, UNDP Communications Director. "We are thrilled to team up with Cody, whose dedication we hope will inspire millions of others -especially young people - to play an active role in saving the oceans and protecting our shared future."

UNDP has joined the Conference to highlight the direct link between a healthy ocean and ending poverty, which are part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of global goals agreed by world leaders to achieve by 2030.

Africa

If You Think This Ramadan Is Hard, Try Fasting in Europe

There is a way that God does not impose upon a person something that is not within our capacity to contain or bear. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.