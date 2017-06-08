Libya: Desire for Secure and Peaceful Future Remains Strong in Libya, Security Council Told

Noting positive changes in the situation on the ground in Libya as a result of the Libyan Political Agreement, the United Nations envoy for the country highlighted that despite challenges, the desire for peace, security and a better future remain strong among the people and urged sustained international support for national efforts.

"We must move forward in supporting Libyan-led effort to find a durable solution," Martin Kobler, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, told the Security Council today.

"Without progress in politics, the symptoms of conflict will only worsen," he warned.

He also underscored the need to ensure respect for human rights and humanitarian principles, particularly given the precarious situation of migrants as well as attacks on civilians.

"We cannot compromise the basic principles that unite us, that make us human, nor can we afford to abandon our hopes and our desire for a better, more united Libya," he underscored.

In his briefing, Mr. Kobler, who is also the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) also updated the 15-member Security Council on the priority issues in the country, including the Political Agreement, efforts towards national reconciliation, the larger economic situation as well as the security situation.

In particular he underscored the urgent need to unify the country's security apparatus and that the fact that united Libyan security apparatus is vital for peace and prosperity was well understood by the stakeholders.

He also informed the meeting of efforts by Libya's neighbours as well as the African Union to help find a solution there. Speaking of the importance of cooperation, he said: "[The] collaborative approach where all initiatives work in a complementary manner to advance the UN-facilitated political process is very much needed."

Also at today's meeting, in his capacity as the Chair of the Committee established pursuant to Security Council Resolution 1976 (2011), Ambassador Olof Skoog, the Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations, briefed the Council on the work of the Committee from 20 April to 7 June.

In particular, he spoke of the information it received from the Panel of Experts on its final report under Council resolution 2278 (2016) on issues including the arms embargo, assets freeze, travel ban and illicit trade in petroleum products, imposed upon certain actors in Libya.

The Committee is in the process of concluding its consideration of the recommendations, the Ambassador added.