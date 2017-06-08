South Africa: Clean-Up Underway After Cape Town Storm

Western Cape residents on Thursday began cleaning up, following a battering by a storm and cold front.

The province's disaster management centre was dealing with a range of crises in the region, the Western Cape government said.

By 17:00 on Wednesday, five people had been reported dead, in what was described as the worst storm to hit the city in decades.

Four people were killed in a fire caused by a lightning strike in Kraaifontein, and one died when a house collapsed in Lavender Hill

Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson thanked disaster management personnel for their help. Most resources were being directed to an overnight fire that resulted in Knysna being evacuated.

Gale force winds were fanning fires.

