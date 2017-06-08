South Africa: Gift of Givers Truck Diverted to Send Water to Knysna

A Gift of the Givers truck carrying bottled water for drought affected Cape Town has been re-routed to Knysna following devastating wildfires.

On Wednesday, areas in the Knysna region were evacuated following several blazes spreading.

People were transported via Go George buses to the Loerie Park area in town for safety reasons.

"We have been on standby since Tuesday morning, at the request of Cape Town Disaster Management, to assist drought stricken Cape Town and the expected storm that evening. Our warehouses were ready, additional supplies were being sent from Johannesburg," Gift of the Givers spokesperson Imtiaz Sooliman said.

Sooliman said the first delivery of bottled water destined for Cape Town is now re-routed to Knysna and is a few hours away from the town.

He said Checkers, Woolworths and Massmart had come forward to assist both in Cape Town and Knysna.

"We awaiting feedback from disaster centre in both these regions as to the exact requirements for those affected."

Cash and other contributions for those affected by the fires will be accepted by the organisation.

Cash contributions should be made to Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, account number 052137228, branch code 057525.

Deposit slips should be sent to sooliman@giftofthegivers.org Section 18A tax certificates will be issued on request. For more details call toll-free 0800786911.

Source: News24