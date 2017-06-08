8 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Zim Bus Veers Off Road, Slams Into Tree... At Least 43 Feared Dead

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Accident scene.

At least 43 people are feared dead after their bus veered off a road in Zimbabwe and slammed into a tree, state media in Zimbabwe is reporting.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday night along the main highway linking Harare to the Zimbabwe-Zambia border post at Chirundu.

Failed to negotiate curve

"The driver failed to negotiate a curve leading to him losing control of the bus and hitting a tree before overturning," state ZBC radio reported.

It reported police spokesperson Charity Charamba as saying "the fact that the driver failed to negotiate a curve confirms that he could have been speeding".

Injured taken to Chinhoyi

The state-run Herald Online put the number of injured passengers at 24. It said they'd been rushed to a hospital in the northern town of Chinhoyi.

The tragedy comes two months after 31 passengers were burnt to death after their South Africa-bound bus collided with a haulage truck and caught fire near Mvuma, on the main Harare-Beitbridge highway.

Crumpled wreckage

Pictures posted online on Thursday by the ZBC and the Herald showed the crumpled wreckage of the King Lion bus with seats and luggage scattered on the ground.

Zimbabwe's roads are fraught with danger, and tragedies of this kind are sadly all too regular. Many buses travel at night to get to border posts in the early morning or at times when they are less busy. But travelling in the dark is believed to increase the risk of accidents.

Accidents at night

April's horrific accident in Mvuma also happened at night.

Charamba told the ZBC that "government has to lobby for a law that compels buses to travel during the day as most accidents take place in the evening."

News24

Zimbabwe

43 Feared Dead in Horror Crash

At least 43 people are a feared dead in a horrific road accident that occurred last night about 30km before Makuti along… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.