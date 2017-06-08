press release

The National Disaster Management Centre calls on communities to be on high alert as extreme weather conditions are expected to persist

As it was expected, the massive weather system has made landfall on 07 June 2017 in the Western Cape. The extreme weather conditions were characterised by heavy rains, strong winds and high sea waves. Even though Disaster Management Teams have prepared for the worst, the prevailing conditions on the ground have already left devastating scenes and fatalities. Authorities in Eden District Municipality are battling massive runaway fire which are threatening critical facilities, forestry as well as the town of Knysna itself.

The South African Weather Services (SWA) warned that this conditions are still expected to persist towards Friday. The National Disaster Management Centre has therefore warned communities to be prepared as the storm was expected to continue and it might be stronger. "The continuation of the storms means that the possibility of heavy downpours are possible and could result in flooding in some places, especially the low lying areas of the City of Cape Town.

There is also a possibility of snowfalls for the high-lying areas of the province, while gale-force winds are expected to continue in the interior parts of the province, including the Northern Cape. The SAWS has also warned that this extreme weather conditions might also increase the risk of fires, especially for both the Northern Cape and KwaZulu Natal Provinces.

Government through the National Disaster Management Centre is coordinating efforts to assist those in need and negatively affected by this weather conditions. The National Joint Operations Center (NATJOC) has been constituted to further assist to coordinate the plans with various departments that includes the Police, Defence Force, Health, Social Development, etc. They will continue to liaise with the ProvJoC to deal with these extreme conditions and assist the affected areas where the need arises by providing specialized emergency services.

The likely impact are widespread flooding that could result in damage to roads, flying of debris that may cause injuries, high seas, displace others and straining the emergency services to assist in response efforts. Government is therefore warning communities about the dangers that these weather conditions pose and are urged to be careful and take precautions as complacency might lead to loss of life.

The NATJOC and all other teams dealing with disaster management will continue to monitor all developments relating to this extreme weather condition. Updates will be issued as and when required through various communication channels.

Government urges communities to regularly follow developments through Radio, TV and other communication channels as this will assist to keep them safe.

The following tips are important:

a) Parents, care givers and guardians are urged to ensure the safety of their children during the storms. In case of going to school, it is important to ensure that they are safe and do not cross flooded roads, bridges and rivers.

b) Communities are therefore requested not to cross flooded roads, low lying bridges and rivers. It is also important for people not to underestimate the power of moving water, especially flooded rivers.c) Be especially cautious at night when it's harder to recognize flood dangers.

d) If walking outdoors, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.

e) Just 6 centimetres of fast-moving flood water can knock a person off their feet, and a depth of 2 meters is enough to float a car.

f) Never try to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving flood water. Stop, turn around and go another way.

g) Listen to the special warnings on radio and/or television

h) Abandon your home immediately guided by relevant authorities if evacuation is recommended, before access is cut off by flood water.

i) Never drive into water covering the road. You would not know how deep it is or if the road has been washed away.

j) If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground

