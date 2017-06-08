Uganda: Two Die, Scores Injured in Apaa Land Clashes

Photo: Julius Ocungi/Daily Monitor

Paul Olyel 47 one of the injured at St Mary's Hospital Lacor.

Two people were killed and eight others critically injured in a fresh clashes between the Madi from Juka in Adjumani district and Acholi in Apaa in Amuru district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Saidi Nyeko and Bosco Okwera, residents of Acholibur and Lalai villages respectively in Apaa area.

The injured include Walter Okwera, Richard Opoka, Patrick Ojara, Charles Okello, Bere. J. Ocitti and Patrick Kilama among others. They are nursing arrow wounds at St. Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu town where they were rushed in critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased are lying at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. The bodies were recovered from the bushes during a search conducted by a team of security officers led by Amuru LC V Chairperson, Michael Lakony following the bloody clashes.

The deceased persons are believed to have shot by arrows. Loum Sitwell Ibedo Kilaneki, the Apaa Village LC I Chairperson, says the fresh conflict broke out on Monday at around 8:00am in Juka C, when a group of Madi armed with bows and arrows attacked people from Apaa who were cultivating their gardens.

The conflicts intensified and degenerated into violent clashes when residents of Apaa mobilized to defend their colleagues who were trapped in their gardens by the Madi. He says several animals and property was destroyed during the clashes. According to Kilaneki, there could be more bodies lying in the bush as several people are unaccounted for.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru LC V chairperson has condemned the clashes and called upon his colleagues in Adjumani to intervene and resolve the crisis between the two communities. The Madi and Acholi have been fighting over a disputed piece of land Apaa bordering the two districts for some time.

Similar clashes by the two communities in 2012 claimed the lives of more than seven people. Several people have remained unaccounted for since then.

With agencies