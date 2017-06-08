Tanzania: Gospel Singer Rose Muhando Arrested for Fraud

Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando was on Tuesday arrested in Singida, Dodoma for defrauding members of a church choir.

Muhando’s arrest was confirmed by Singida police commander Debora Mgiligimba who said the arrest was made after the choir members, whose money was obtained fraudulently by the singer, reported that she had been sighted.

It was reported that Muhando received Tsh 800,000 (Sh36,960) from the AICT Singida choir master to attend the group’s album launch in November 2016.

After the two parties agreed on the event, the choir master further sent Muhando Tsh150,000 (Sh6,930) as her transport to travel from Dodoma to Singida for the launch.

The said launch took place on November 13, 2016 at Namfua Stadium in Singida and Muhando was a no show despite the agreement between her and the choir.

After the arrest, Muhando told the police that indeed she received money from the choir and never attended their launch.

She said she fell ill hence her failure to grace the launch adding that she was ready to refund the choir.