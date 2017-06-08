8 June 2017

South Africa: Carte Blanche Producer Shot and Killed in Business Robbery

Photo: Johann Botha.
Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha was one of two people who were shot and killed during a business robbery in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, police said.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said the robbery and murder took place in one of the restaurants where the two people were killed.

The incident happened at the Zebra Inn in Johannesburg's Maboneng district.

Makhubela said firearms had been taken from the owner and the friend who were killed.

"We are investigating a case of business robbery and appealing to anyone with information to come forward," he said.

Carte Blanche executive producer George Mazarakis said he received the news of Botha's death in the middle of the night.

He said he was not certain of the exact details, but also confirmed that Botha was one of two people that were killed.

"What a loss to television. It is a big and tragic loss. We have lost a man of immense ability and you cannot replace people like that. We are devastated," said Mazarakis.

Botha previously worked for 50/50 .

