8 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Unity Dolls Partners Dufry to Market Toys Worldwide

By Benjamin Alade

Auldon Toys, manufacturers of Unity Girl dolls, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dufry Duty Free Limited, a global travel retailer to sell its dolls across its outlets in Nigeria airports and beyond.

Besides, Dufry, which operates in 76 countries across the world, disclosed that plans are in place to phase out previous dolls in its shelf, mostly white ones for the Unity dolls.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the partnership, the Managing Director of Dufry Nigeria, John Hines, said: "For some time, we have observed with keen interest, the soaring popularity of all Auldon's products, particularly, the Unity Doll, Auldon's flagship product, following the unprecedented success it made in all markets with its theme on unity, echoing beyond a product or service function, and carving a niche for itself as the symbol of positive values, and an icon of African culture.

"We are no doubt thrilled to be partnering Auldon Toys, a Nigerian wholly indigenous company in this venture as we are more than convinced about its prospect following its strong acceptability within and outside the Nigerian market," he said.

Hines continued, "we have had a couple of companies who have shown interest in having us market their product, but we declined because they don't meet up to what we desire, but in the case of Auldon, we have seen a perfect match. ".

Chief Executive Officer Auldon Toys, Paul Orajiaka, said the partnership with a global brand such as Dufry its an outstanding gesture, which poses need to conquer other frontiers.

Orajiaka noted that Auldon is optimistic that the partnership would usher greater prospects to other Dufry Duty Free stores across the globe. "He said the firm currently distributes to all leading retail outlets and supermarkets across the country, to include Game, Shoprite, Spar, Next, Sahad Stores, Ebeano among others.

