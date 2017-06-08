8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Residences, Noncommercial Buildings in Rural Areas Exempted From Property Taxes

Dodoma — Owners of residences and noncommercial buildings in rural areas are exempted from paying property taxes, the Parliament was told on Thursday morning.

This was revealed by Minister of state in President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government Mr George Simbachawene, when he was responding to a supplementary question from Ms Cecilia Pareso (Special seat-Chadema).

In her question Ms Pareso sought clarification on houses and structures, whose owners, re supposed to pay property taxes.

"In rural areas, the government is collecting revenues from hotels and other commercial houses," He said

Property tax is collected by Tanzania Revenue Authority on behalf of the ministry of Land, Housing and Settlement Development, according to Mr Simbachawene.

