Tanzania: Banks, Social Security Funds Urged to Invest in Industries

Dar es Salaam — The government has encouraged commercial institutions and Social Security Funds to invest in industrial sector in order to increase revenue collections in 2017/18.

Tabling the 2017/18 National Development Plan in the Parliament on Thursday finance and planning minister Dr. Phillip Mpango said the government will provide necessary assistance to make sure that the projects are taking off.

Dr Mpango reiterated that the government will continue to create conducive environment for private sectors to engage in industrializations.