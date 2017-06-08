8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Banks, Social Security Funds Urged to Invest in Industries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The government has encouraged commercial institutions and Social Security Funds to invest in industrial sector in order to increase revenue collections in 2017/18.

Tabling the 2017/18 National Development Plan in the Parliament on Thursday finance and planning minister Dr. Phillip Mpango said the government will provide necessary assistance to make sure that the projects are taking off.

Dr Mpango reiterated that the government will continue to create conducive environment for private sectors to engage in industrializations.

Tanzania

Govt to Employ Over 15,000 New Workers in 2017/18

The government will employ 15,000 new workers in 2017/18 financial year to fill the gap created after employment of more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.