Kenya: Bill to Change Poll Crimes Law Oppose

Jubilee and the opposition are headed for a clash over proposed amendments to the Elections Offences Act, which seek to allow the government to advertise its achievements in the media during campaigns.

The Bill, sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, comes just 60 days to the General Election.

It is expected to elicit sharp reactions from lawmakers and ordinary Kenyans alike.

Nominated MP Oburu Oginga Wednesday said the opposition would oppose the amendments "since they go against the spirit of the Constitution".

The proposed amendments come just a week before MPs go for their final recess.

Mr Oginga said the government wanted to use public funds to campaign for Jubilee.

"There have been cases of election results being nullified by courts over bribery and other issues. The President will be no exception to this," said the Nominated MP.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said the amendments would not see the light of day.

"We shall do all we can to protect the Constitution that Jubilee is attempting to violate," said Mr Wandayi.

"We cannot risk giving the Jubilee government a blank cheque during the campaigns."

Muhoroni MP Onyango K'Oyoo accused Jubilee of trying to use the changes to the law for political gains.

"We will not allow Jubilee to continue violating the Constitution. Cabinet secretaries are already breaking the law by campaigning for Jubilee. Let the amendments come to the floor of the House and we will safeguard the Constitution by opposing them," said Mr K'Oyoo.

"We must have free and fair elections in August."

According to Mr Duale, the Act limits the right of Kenyans to information.

"Every citizen has a right to access information held by the State," he said.