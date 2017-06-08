Tanzania: Regional Commissioners Push for Best Farming Methods to Protect Nature

Mbarali — Three regional commissioners, Mr Amos Makalla of Mbeya, Ms Amina Masenza of Iringa and Mr Christopher ole Sendeka of Njombe have called upon residents to engage in farming that protects the environment and water sources.

They cautioned that they would take action against anyone found destroying the environment in whatever form. They said this on Monday during the marking of World Environment Day, which, for Southern Highland regions, took place at Mabadaga Village, Mapogolo Ward, in Mbarali District, Mbeya Region.

Mr Makalla said most of the raw materials obtained from agriculture were for industrialisation, but most of farmers engaged in farming and livestock activities that were detrimental to the environment and water sources.

As the regional commissioners, he warned, they won't allow environmental degradation in their regions.

He urged authorities at all levels to ensure they enforced laws on the protection of the environment and water sources, including making sure no farming activities were carried out within 60 metres from a water source.

For his part, the regional commissioner of Njombe said environmental conservation was the pillar of Tanzania's industrialisation process.

He explained that the fifth phase government aimed at making all Tanzanians move from a dependent economy to a modern economy of an independent nation.

He stressed the pillar of Tanzania's industrialisation was the environmental conservation, explaining that most of industries in the country were expecting to obtain raw materials from the agricultural sector.

"To obtain such materials," Mr Sendaka said, "every farmer is supposed to engage in farm management, which is friendly to the environment."

The Iringa regional commissioner said their regions had earned praise by being branded a food warehouse because of their high crop yield that involved the production of both food and cash crops.

However, she cautioned that if they were not careful their fame would fade into insignificant due to environmental destruction.