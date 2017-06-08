8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Invest in Rural Areas to Curb Urban Migrations

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The government plans to establish many industries as well as improve the agriculture sector in rural areas in order to reduce number of people, who are migrating to urban areas.

This was revealed by the minister of finance and planning Dr Philip Mpango, when he was tabling the 2016/17 state of economy in the Parliament on Thursday morning.

Dr Mpango the increase of population in urban areas, which is highly contributed by rural-urban migration, has hindered provision of social services.

"We are facing difficulties in coping with the high rate of migration of people from rural to urban areas in search for better social and economic services," noted Dr Mpango.

He added, "The only way to control rural-urban migration is to invest in industries and agriculture in rural areas."

