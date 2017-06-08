Nigeria: Niger to Renovate Suleja General Hospital

Minna — After several years of abandonment, the Niger State Government is set to renovate the Suleja General Hospital.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who announced this when he met with some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Suleja, Tafa and Guraralocal government areas earlier in the week, said the rehabilitation work would cost N1.1 billion.

"With the rate of expansion of Suleja and the neglect the overstretched General Hospital has suffered over the years that has led to gross infrastructural decay, we have resolved to carry out total renovation of the hospital to enable it meet the health needs of our people.

"The renovation will involve the rehabilitation of wards, consulting rooms, installation of state-of-the-art medical equipment, laboratory facilities, doctor's and nurses' quarters. The project will be costing government N1.1 billion."

The governor also announced plans to address the water challenges being faced by the residents of Suleja Town.

According to him, "We are almost through with the Minna Water Scheme and we are moving into Suleja to address the challenges at the Suleja Water Works. We are carrying out a holistic overhaul of Suleja Water Works as well as the reticulation network within the city and neighboring towns."

He revealed that two new fire stations would be built in Suleja Town to complement the newly rehabilitated township fire station.

Earlier, the leader of the team and member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Abubakar Lado had pledged the continued support of the people of the federal constituency to the administration of Governor Bello.

Lado commended the efforts of the governor for ensuring even distribution of dividends of democracy across the length and breadth of the state.

The federal lawmaker also expressed the appreciation of his constituent to the governor for considering some of their sons and daughters for appointments in his government.