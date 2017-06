Photo: The Citizen

Ms Mghwira was sworn in as the new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner by President John Magufuli at the State House on Monday.

Kilimanjaro — New Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Ms Anna Mghwira reported to her new working station on Thursday morning.

She was stripped off the Alliance for Democracy and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo chairmanship on Wednesday, a day after she was sworn in.

She becomes the first opposition politician to serve as a regional commissioner in the country's history.