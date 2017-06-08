Kenya/Cote d'Ivoire: Ayub Timbe Pays Tribute to Departed Cheick Tiote

Kenya international Ayuba Timbe has paid glowing tribute to Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote who died this week after collapsing while training with his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.

Tiote was a close friend and neighbour to Timbe who plies his trade at Beijing Renhe.

"He was a very calm person, but would also joke a lot," Timbe said.

"He would almost always send through a text wishing me the best before every game despite the fact we played for rival teams. I will miss him."

Timbe's tribute to Tiote is among thousands that have poured in for the departed 30-year-old who celebrated a chequered career as a professional footballer, which he qualified by winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2015.

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, who plays in the same position as Tiote used to, also took to Twitter to send his condolences.

His family is yet to publicly discuss his funeral and burial arrangements.