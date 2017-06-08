8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dr Mpango - More Investments Needed in Processing Industries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The government has said it could have registered higher exports earnings between January and March 2017 if more efforts would have been put in processing industries.

Tabling the 2017/18 budget today, Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango said under the period of review, export earnings stood at $2224 million (Sh4.9 trillion), well above $2201.6 million (Sh4.8 trillion) worth imports.

"However, going by these data, balance of payments is still favorable and I'm optimistic we have all what it takes to do even better in this field," noted Dr Mpango.

He said gold, oil seeds, maize, fruits, vegetables and tailoring equipment topped the list of items which were exported to other countries, including India, Switzerland, Kenya and South Africa.

He called for industrial players to bank on processing industries to increase productivity.

"If the move is to be successful, industrial actors should invest on modern technology and improve entrepreneurial skills," said Dr Mpango.

Tanzania

Govt to Employ Over 15,000 New Workers in 2017/18

The government will employ 15,000 new workers in 2017/18 financial year to fill the gap created after employment of more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.