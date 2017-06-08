Tanzania: Dr Mpango - More Investments Needed in Processing Industries

Dar es Salaam — The government has said it could have registered higher exports earnings between January and March 2017 if more efforts would have been put in processing industries.

Tabling the 2017/18 budget today, Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango said under the period of review, export earnings stood at $2224 million (Sh4.9 trillion), well above $2201.6 million (Sh4.8 trillion) worth imports.

"However, going by these data, balance of payments is still favorable and I'm optimistic we have all what it takes to do even better in this field," noted Dr Mpango.

He said gold, oil seeds, maize, fruits, vegetables and tailoring equipment topped the list of items which were exported to other countries, including India, Switzerland, Kenya and South Africa.

He called for industrial players to bank on processing industries to increase productivity.

"If the move is to be successful, industrial actors should invest on modern technology and improve entrepreneurial skills," said Dr Mpango.