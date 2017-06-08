Photo: The Citizen

Ms Mghwira was sworn in as the new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner by President John Magufuli at the State House on Monday.

Kilimanjaro — New Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Ms Anna Mghwira has kicked off her first day at work on Thursday by paying a courtesy visit at ruling party CCM head offices in the region and to the home of the late Chadema Kilimanjaro Chairman Mzee Philemon Ndesamburo.

After spending about two hours at her new office, Ms Mghwira went to CCM regional offices where she was welcomed by party cadres and signed visitors' book.

From there she visited the residence of the late Mzee Ndesamburo and was welcomed by the widow Mama Ndehorio Ndesamburo. The RC and the family then held a short prayer for the late Mzee Ndesamburo who was buried on Tuesday.