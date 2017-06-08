8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mghwira Pays Courtsey Call to CCM Regional Office

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Ms Mghwira was sworn in as the new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner by President John Magufuli at the State House on Monday.

Kilimanjaro — New Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Ms Anna Mghwira has kicked off her first day at work on Thursday by paying a courtesy visit at ruling party CCM head offices in the region and to the home of the late Chadema Kilimanjaro Chairman Mzee Philemon Ndesamburo.

After spending about two hours at her new office, Ms Mghwira went to CCM regional offices where she was welcomed by party cadres and signed visitors' book.

From there she visited the residence of the late Mzee Ndesamburo and was welcomed by the widow Mama Ndehorio Ndesamburo. The RC and the family then held a short prayer for the late Mzee Ndesamburo who was buried on Tuesday.

Tanzania

Govt to Employ Over 15,000 New Workers in 2017/18

The government will employ 15,000 new workers in 2017/18 financial year to fill the gap created after employment of more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.