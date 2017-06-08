Nigeria: Cows Chase Out Pupils From Classrooms in Edo

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria

Cows in an Edo classroom

Benin City — Pupils of Ohovbe Primary School in Ikpoba-Okha local council of Edo State were on Tuesday chased out of their classrooms by cows.The pupils were said to have stayed outside for about one hour before the herdsman came to take them out.

It was gathered that the herdsmen have turn the school to a grazing ground and the cows used to hide inside the classrooms whenever it rains. The classrooms, however, were unkempt as there were no windows and doors. They oozed of cow dung.

A part of the school perimeter fence has broken down, which gave the herdsmen access to the school.Head teacher of the school, Mrs. Emumen Mercy, showed reporters a video, recorded by one of the teachers. She said they have faced the predicament for many months and called on relevant agencies to save the children from danger.

Some of the teachers said they have reported the activities to government officials but nothing has been done about it. They claimed that the cows used to stay in the school field even when the pupils are playing during break time.