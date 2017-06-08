8 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Cows Chase Out Pupils From Classrooms in Edo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria
Cows in an Edo classroom
By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City — Pupils of Ohovbe Primary School in Ikpoba-Okha local council of Edo State were on Tuesday chased out of their classrooms by cows.The pupils were said to have stayed outside for about one hour before the herdsman came to take them out.

It was gathered that the herdsmen have turn the school to a grazing ground and the cows used to hide inside the classrooms whenever it rains. The classrooms, however, were unkempt as there were no windows and doors. They oozed of cow dung.

A part of the school perimeter fence has broken down, which gave the herdsmen access to the school.Head teacher of the school, Mrs. Emumen Mercy, showed reporters a video, recorded by one of the teachers. She said they have faced the predicament for many months and called on relevant agencies to save the children from danger.

Some of the teachers said they have reported the activities to government officials but nothing has been done about it. They claimed that the cows used to stay in the school field even when the pupils are playing during break time.

Nigeria

Central Bank to Sell Dollars to Airlines, Fuel Importers

Manufacturers, airlines, fuel importers and agriculture businesses will be able to buy dollars at a special market… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.