8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Minister of Water Blames Contractors for Stalled Projects

Photo: Daily News
Waiting to draw water (file photo).
By By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — Minister of Water and Irrigation Eng. Lwenge Gerson said on Wednesday that a number of water projects have stalled due to poor performance by contractors.

He said this in response to a basic question raised by Nyang'hwale MP Hussein Amar (CCM), who wanted to know why most water projects in the country are not implemented on time.

"The government is spending millions of money in water projects. Unfortunately, most projects have stalled due to poor implementation by relevant contractors and the country continue to face water shortages," he said. Eng Gerson said that a total of 1300 water projects has so far being implemented effectively at different part of the country. He added that the government will continue with its major efforts of distributing fresh water in all places within the country.

In her supplementary question, Special Seats MP Felister Bura (CCM) said women in most parts of the country walk a long distance in search of water.

"In Kongwa districts, there are only three water wells. There is no water services in most parts of the districts, women and children suffer a lot," she said. For his part, Manyoni West MP Yahaya Masere (CCM) said there is a serious water problem in Itigi town, his constituency.

