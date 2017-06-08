Tanzania: New Energy Saving Tech Touted

Photo: The Citizen

Mwanza — Tanzania's efforts to stop using firewood and charcoal as a primary source of energy has made innovators engage in soul searching and come up with an alternative source of energy.

Since most of Tanzanians are poor, they can't afford cooking gas and electricity, which, according to them, are expensive sources of energy. However, some innovators, like Liberty Group, allay residents this fear. Liberty Group, which is along Liberty Street in the city, has come up with a new technology Okoa Mazingira na Pesa (OMAP) (Save the Environment and Money) through which an energy saving stove is using scoria basalt extrusive rocks as a source of energy.

Liberty Group head Shabani Juma told this paper recently that the stove used at least five scoria basalt stones that were fitted in a metallic built cooking plate.

"Three cooking stones are sold at Sh1,500. They can be used as a source of cooking energy for at least two months," he said.

He said the rocks were broken into pieces to fit in the cooking plate. He explained that the stove, which costs Sh200,000, had a battery connected to a solar panel to charge it. According to him they have also constructed a bread and bun baking oven that uses cooking stones as a source of fuel and the price for the stove is Sh250,000. This can bake at least 20 loaves of bread at a go.

He noted that the battery was used to drive a rotating funnel, which was connected through a metallic pipe to the cooking stove to release air that blows the cooking stones and keeps them burning.

"The cooking stones are first ignited by either maize cobwebs, sawdust or charcoal dust that will later burn and leave the stones burning," he said.

Mr Shabani noted that OMAP could be used during the day and at night provided the battery was properly charged to preserve energy. He said the technology was invented by Mr Godfrey Augustino, who shared it to 12 other members of the organisation.

Mr Augustino said he came up with the idea after studying how a local brick kiln operated.

"The cooking stones inside the plate function as bricks arranged inside a burning kiln and fire burning them is ignited and kept burning by natural blowing air," he explained.

He said the stove could last for at least five years, but when built with a quality sheet metals such as stainless steel they could last for many years or 10 years if not well maintained.

"We buy cheap sheet metals locally to construct cooking stoves with the little capital we have," he said. Mr Godfrey said they bought cheap sheet metals of between 1.5 and 20mm at Sh75,000-85,000, which was enough for making two stoves.

A sheet metal of 3mm, which is sold at between Sh150,000 and 200,000 is of good quality enough to make durable cooking stoves. He urged well-wishers to reduce the price of sheet metals so that they too could decrease the price of cooking stoves.

He said they had so far sold at least 15 stoves since they started the project at the beginning of this year, but they lack of capital to invest in quality sheet metals prevented them from effectively manufacturing many stoves.

A member of Liberty Group, Mr Shaban Khalfani, a third year student in bachelor of science in agronomy at Sokoine University of Agriculture (Morogoro Campus) said scoria basalt stones, if effectively introduced to society as an alternative source of cooking energy, could help preserve forests. He told this paper through a telephone interview that tree cutting had affected rain distribution, leading to low crop yield.

"Reports indicate that a person dies after every 4 seconds in the world due to hunger caused by lack of food due to unreliable rainfall to support agriculture that is caused by lack of trees," he said.

Mr Khalfani said imposing levies on charcoal business to mitigation the destruction of forests won't solve the problem.

He said the government plan would affect thousands of people, who used charcoal as their main source of cooking energy or earned a living from producing and selling it. "Even in places, where other forms of energy are available, people still use charcoal," he noted.

According to government plans, anyone, who sells charcoal will pay tax of about Sh30, 000 per every 90kg bag to control tree felling.

The proposed tax will be subject to parliamentary approval and if approved it will be payable at checkpoints set in each district.

He reiterated that the government should provide viable alternatives from using charcoal as the only source of energy.

He said scoria basalt stones were readily available in areas where, volcanic eruptions had occurred, including Arusha, Mbeya and in Morogoro.

According to the Tanzania Forests Service Agency, more than 915,000 acres of forests are being destroyed every year especially as a result of illegal logging, charcoal making and firewood.

A World Bank report indicates that 2 million tonnes of charcoal are consumed each year and the charcoal industry generates about $650 million a year and employs thousands of people as producers and transporters as well as manufacturers and retailers of charcoal stoves. It further estimates that the government is losing about $100 million a year in uncollected revenue from charcoal business.

According to the country's National Energy Policy 2015, charcoal, firewood and other biomass still account for 85 per cent of total cooking energy consumption. The policy notes that charcoal consumption, particularly in urban areas, has nearly doubled over the past decade as a result of rapid urbanisation and scarcity of affordable alternatives.

The policy further notes that demand is expected to double again by 2030 from the current 2.3 million tonnes. Mr John Kalindushi from Igoma Street said he bought a coking stove on the same day The Citizen visited Liberty Group.

He said he learnt about alternative and forest conserving cooking energy from a neighbour.

"I have a family of three members and we used to buy one and half bags of charcoal every month for Sh100, 000," he said.

dition, he said that currently a bag of charcoal currently retails at between Sh60, 000-70,000.

Mr Kalindushi says that it requires a lot of money to buy the cooking stove at a cost of Sh200, 000 but it will save over Sh1 million in a year.

"I spend Sh100, 000 each year to buy charcoal which is equivalent to Sh1.2 million each year but after investing in the cooking stove at Sh200, 000 it will require me to buy the cooking stones at Sh9, 000 each year and save at least Sh900,000 during the period," he said.